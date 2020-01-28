Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6,787.2% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

