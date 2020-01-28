Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 827 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,716 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,970 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

