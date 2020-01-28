Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

NYSE NSC opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $162.73 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.