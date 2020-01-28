Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MTR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 74.10% and a net margin of 94.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

