M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 241,014 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

