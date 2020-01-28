M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,364,629 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,364,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,690,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 7,161,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

