M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.15 on Tuesday, reaching $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average of $296.77. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

