Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

