Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

