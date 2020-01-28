Midway (ASX:MWY) Trading Down 1.1%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.88 ($1.33), 36,532 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.90 ($1.35).

The stock has a market cap of $164.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.55.

Midway Company Profile (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.