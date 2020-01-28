Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $112,967.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,001,376 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.