MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.3%

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32, approximately 2,135 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MISSION VY BANC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

