Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $428,838.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,688 shares of company stock worth $5,575,935. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

