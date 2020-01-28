Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.61. The company had a trading volume of 587,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.59. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

