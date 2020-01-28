Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 128,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

