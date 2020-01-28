Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New $390,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $143.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

