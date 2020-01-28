Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Covington Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $9.66 on Tuesday, reaching $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

