Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $1,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MCRI traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.