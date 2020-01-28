Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $176.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $33,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.