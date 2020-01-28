Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

