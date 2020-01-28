Morgan Stanley Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $190.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.