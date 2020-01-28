MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MTS Systems worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, insider David Hore purchased 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,739.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

