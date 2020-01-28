Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 677,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,638.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,600,378. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. 105,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

