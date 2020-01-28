Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MYL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 7,098,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,220. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

