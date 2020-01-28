Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 23,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MYL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 7,098,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,220. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
