NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $17.77.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit