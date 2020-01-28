NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.15

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $3,131.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

