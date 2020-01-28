National Bank Financial Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$120.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.43.

KXS stock traded up C$2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$110.51. 26,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,114. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,027 shares in the company, valued at C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

