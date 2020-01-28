National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,994. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. SCF Partners Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 499,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. State Street Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.