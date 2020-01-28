Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$3.07 ($2.18), approximately 168,410 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.14 ($2.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.09. The company has a market cap of $497.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit