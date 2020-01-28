Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$3.07 ($2.18), approximately 168,410 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.14 ($2.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.09. The company has a market cap of $497.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.