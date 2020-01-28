NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NCC Group stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

