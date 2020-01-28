NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NCC Group stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
NCC Group Company Profile
