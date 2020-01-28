Nearmap (ASX:NEA) Trading Down 4%

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA)’s stock price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.40 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.43 ($1.72), approximately 5,517,550 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.53 ($1.79).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.47.

Get Nearmap alerts:

In other Nearmap news, insider Robert Newman 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Ross Norgard 19,337,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.