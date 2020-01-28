Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004746 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.05700849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,225,906 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Neraex, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

