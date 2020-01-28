NEM Trading Up 6.6% This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Iquant and Kryptono. NEM has a market cap of $365.17 million and $11.16 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Zaif, Bittrex, B2BX, YoBit, CoinTiger, Kuna, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Livecoin, Iquant, Cryptopia, OKEx, Indodax, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Liquid, Exrates, Huobi, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

