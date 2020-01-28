Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.