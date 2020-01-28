Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

