NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 513 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Align Technology by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

