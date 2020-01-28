NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,438 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

