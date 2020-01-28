NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.95. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 119,793 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.