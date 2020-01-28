NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 148,680 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.8% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $78,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,888. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.