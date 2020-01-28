Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,805. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $954.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.