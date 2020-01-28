NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NI by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NI during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NODK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207. NI has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.05.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter.

NODK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

