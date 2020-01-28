Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,916 shares of company stock valued at $44,649,724. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

