Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ellington Financial worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 341.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 1,645,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

