Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,900 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

EWG stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

