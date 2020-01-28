Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

TPH stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

