Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 473,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.43. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NIU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

