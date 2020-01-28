North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.93) on Tuesday. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.17.
North American Income Trust Company Profile
