North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.93) on Tuesday. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.17.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

