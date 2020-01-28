Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $162.73 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.54.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

