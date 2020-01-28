Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,530,000 after acquiring an additional 248,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

