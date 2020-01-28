Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

